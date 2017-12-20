Giving back to Union County

UNION — Running a successful business is a wonderful thing and a local business has made it even more wonderful by using its success to help those in need.

New Horizon Realty is, according to its website (www.newhorizonrealtysc.com) “a locally owned real estate firm in Union, SC, specializing in the representation of Buyers and Sellers, and providing appraisals for both residential and commercial properties in Upstate SC. Our unique blend of in-house expertise offers our clients a highly individualized approach, which sets us apart from our competitors.”

The website further states that “in an era where the ‘bigger is better’ philosophy has been disproven, we aim to provide our clients a level of quality and value that can only be found at a small, locally owned real estate company.”

New Horizon’s emphasis on service extends beyond its clients to the local community as a whole. To facilitate that service, New Horizon Owner and Broker-in-Charge/Appraiser, Kenny O’Shields established the New Horizon Foundation in 2016. According to New Horizon’s Facebook page, the purpose of establishing the foundation was “so we could give back to Union County.”

The page states that “during the year when we had a closing we would give an amount to that fund and New Horizon Realty would match that amount. We were so blessed with a great year as a company that we raised $3,000!”

The $3,000 raised over the course of that great year has been put to good use with the foundation donating $1,000 to Bill Randall Ministries; $1,000 to Union County Meals on Wheels which delivers meals to needy individuals in Union and Buffalo; and to Ruthie Dean, a student at Sims Middle School who is battling brain cancer.

O’Shields said the Foundation was something he’d been wanting to do for some time. So at the company’s Christmas party in 2016 he pitched the idea to the staff. He said that the agents — Linda Thomas, Donna Atkinson, and Charlene Freeman — responded enthusiastically to the idea and their enthusiasm continued throughout the year as each contributed to the Foundation so that by the end of the year $3,000 had been raised. Originally, O’Shields said the plan had been to donate the entire amount to one charity, but that “the Lord has been good to us” and enough was raised so that $1,000 could be donated to each of this year’s recipients.

As for why they received the donations, O’Shields said he knows from personal experience what Meals on Wheels means to its clients. He said he was a volunteer driver for the group for three years and saw how much the clients looked forward not only to the meals, but to the companionship of the volunteers who delivered the meals to their homes.

In the case of Bill Randall Ministries, O’Shields described it as a “crisis ministry” that provides a unique service in Union Council ministering to those suffering from addiction, those dealing with domestic problems, and any others who need his help.

O’Shields said that Ruthie Dean’s story “has touched our community.” He added that his own daughter, Zoe, is, like Ruthie, an eighth grade student at Sims.

As for the future, O’Shields said plans are for the Foundation to continue raising money for those in need in Union County.

For more information about New Horizon Realty and the New Horizon Foundation, call 864-427-0048. New Horizon Realty is located at 314 North Duncan Bypass, Union.

Photo courtesy of New Horizon Realty Zoe O'Shiields (center) holds a check for $1,000 she accepted on behalf of fellow Sims Middle School student Ruthie Dean who is battling brain cancer. The donation to Dean and her family was made by the New Horizon Foundation established by New Horizon Realty in 2016. Over the course of the past year, anytime the company would close on a house, a portion of the funds generated by the closing would be given to the Foundation and matched by the realtor. This has raised a total of $3,000 over the past year which was donated earlier this month to Dean and her family, Bill Randall Ministries, and Union County Meals on Wheels, each of which received $1,000. Presenting the check were Zoe's mother Melanie O'Shields (left) and her father, New Horizon Realty Owner and Broker-in-Charge/Appraiser Kenny O'Shields (second from left) and New Horizon agents Linda Thomas (second from right) and Donna Atkinson (right). New Horizon agent Charlene Freeman was not present for this photo. Photo courtesy of New Horizon Realty Bill Randall (third from right) holds a check for $1,000 donated to his ministry by the New Horizon Foundation. Assisting O'Shields in presenting the check was O'Shields' wife, Melanie (left), and New Horizon agents Linda Thomas (center) and Donna Atkinson (second from right). Also posing for this photo is Randall's wife, Heather (right). New Horizon Agent Charlene Freeman was not present for this photo. This has raised a total of $3,000 over the past year which was donated earlier this month to Bill Randall Ministries, the family of Sims Middle School student Ruthie Dean who is battling brain cancer, and Union County Meals on Wheels, each of which received $1,000. Assisting O’Shields in presenting the check was O’Shields’ wife, Melanie (left), and New Horizon agents Linda Thomas (center) and Donna Atkinson (second from right). Also posing for this photo is Randall’s wife, Heather (right). New Horizon Agent Charlene Freeman was not present for this photo. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_New-Horizon-donations-1.jpg Photo courtesy of New Horizon Realty Bill Randall (third from right) holds a check for $1,000 donated to his ministry by the New Horizon Foundation. The Foundation was established in 2016 by New Horizon Realty Owner and Broker-in-Charge/Appraiser Kenny O’Shields (second from left) with the goal of raising funds to give back to the community. Photo courtesy of New Horizon Realty Jim Stepp (second from right) of Union County Meals on Wheels holds a check for $1,000 donated to his organization by by the New Horizon Foundation. Assisting O'Shields in presenting the check was O'Shields' wife, Melanie (left), and New Horizon agents Linda Thomas (center) and Donna Atkinson (right). New Horizon Agent Charlene Freeman was not present for this photo. Assisting O’Shields in presenting the check was O’Shields’ wife, Melanie (left), and New Horizon agents Linda Thomas (center) and Donna Atkinson (right). New Horizon Agent Charlene Freeman was not present for this photo.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

