Giving back to Union County

UNION — Running a successful business is a wonderful thing and a local business has made it even more wonderful by using its success to help those in need.
New Horizon Realty is, according to its website (www.newhorizonrealtysc.com) “a locally owned real estate firm in Union, SC, specializing in the representation of Buyers and Sellers, and providing appraisals for both residential and commercial properties in Upstate SC. Our unique blend of in-house expertise offers our clients a highly individualized approach, which sets us apart from our competitors.”
The website further states that “in an era where the ‘bigger is better’ philosophy has been disproven, we aim to provide our clients a level of quality and value that can only be found at a small, locally owned real estate company.”
New Horizon’s emphasis on service extends beyond its clients to the local community as a whole. To facilitate that service, New Horizon Owner and Broker-in-Charge/Appraiser, Kenny O’Shields established the New Horizon Foundation in 2016. According to New Horizon’s Facebook page, the purpose of establishing the foundation was “so we could give back to Union County.”
The page states that “during the year when we had a closing we would give an amount to that fund and New Horizon Realty would match that amount. We were so blessed with a great year as a company that we raised $3,000!”
The $3,000 raised over the course of that great year has been put to good use with the foundation donating $1,000 to Bill Randall Ministries; $1,000 to Union County Meals on Wheels which delivers meals to needy individuals in Union and Buffalo; and to Ruthie Dean, a student at Sims Middle School who is battling brain cancer.
O’Shields said the Foundation was something he’d been wanting to do for some time. So at the company’s Christmas party in 2016 he pitched the idea to the staff. He said that the agents — Linda Thomas, Donna Atkinson, and Charlene Freeman — responded enthusiastically to the idea and their enthusiasm continued throughout the year as each contributed to the Foundation so that by the end of the year $3,000 had been raised. Originally, O’Shields said the plan had been to donate the entire amount to one charity, but that “the Lord has been good to us” and enough was raised so that $1,000 could be donated to each of this year’s recipients.
As for why they received the donations, O’Shields said he knows from personal experience what Meals on Wheels means to its clients. He said he was a volunteer driver for the group for three years and saw how much the clients looked forward not only to the meals, but to the companionship of the volunteers who delivered the meals to their homes.
In the case of Bill Randall Ministries, O’Shields described it as a “crisis ministry” that provides a unique service in Union Council ministering to those suffering from addiction, those dealing with domestic problems, and any others who need his help.
O’Shields said that Ruthie Dean’s story “has touched our community.” He added that his own daughter, Zoe, is, like Ruthie, an eighth grade student at Sims.
As for the future, O’Shields said plans are for the Foundation to continue raising money for those in need in Union County.
For more information about New Horizon Realty and the New Horizon Foundation, call 864-427-0048. New Horizon Realty is located at 314 North Duncan Bypass, Union.
Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.