Closed in celebration of Christmas

UNION COUNTY — Next Monday is Christmas Day and that means opening the presents left under your Christmas tree by your loved ones and by Santa Claus as well as emptying out the contents left by Old St. Nick in your Christmas stocking and then gathering with your family for Christmas dinner and to exchange more gifts.

It also means that local banks, schools, and most government offices will be closed, some just for the day and some for several days.

Banks

Arthur State Bank, Park Sterling Bank, and Wells Fargo Bank will be closed Christmas Day but will reopen on their regular schedules on Tuesday.

Schools

Thursday will be a half-day for the schools of the Union County School District with classes letting out before lunch. The schools will be closed Friday and will not reopen until Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 when staff returns to prepare for the return of the students on Monday, Jan. 8.

Thursday will also be the last day for classes at USC Union which will be closed from this Friday until New Year’s Day.

Government Offices

The Union County Courthouse and the Carlisle Town Hall will be closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday while the City of Union Municipal Building and the Jonesville Municipal Complex will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The Lockhart Town Hall will be closed Christmas Day and staff will be available the rest of the week in the event of emergencies.

Post Offices

The United States Post Offices in Union, Jonesville, Carlisle, Lockhart, and Buffalo will be closed Christmas Day but will reopen Tuesday on their regular schedules.

Have a Merry Christmas.

