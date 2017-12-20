The word of the Lord is forever

Food Ministry Seeking Donations

The Potters Storehouse Food Ministry of Jonesville isasking the community, churches, businesses, and individuals for assistance to help it feed families in need this Christmas. The ministry is asking for donations of the following items:

• Turkeys

• Whole chickens

• Chicken

• Ham

• Any meats

• Canned goods

• Non-perishable food items

• Monetary donations

• Toys for children of all ages

Donations may be dropped off at The Potters Storehouse (formerly People’s Grocery), 106 South Main Street, Jonesville on Wednesday, December 20 (today) from 10:30 a.m.-noon and Friday, December 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Persons interested in making a donation but unable to do during those hours are asked to call Minister Della Hill at 864-466-5675 to schedule a time for an after hours drop off.

Checks should be made payable to The Potters Storehouse. Checks that are mailed should be sent to The Potters Storehouse, P.O. Box 248, Jonesville, SC 29353.Saturday, Dec. 23

11 a.m.: Woodson Chapel Baptist Church would like to invite the public to hear Sister Christanna McKissick preach her trial/initial sermon at Woodson Chapel Baptist Church in Union.

Sister McKissick is also a member of Woodson Chapel Baptist Church.

We hope to all there to support Sister Mckissick as she begins her journey with faith in God to carry His word and teachings.

Robert R. Collins, Pastor.

Sunday, Dec. 31

10:30 a.m.: Joint “Watch-Night” Services will be held at New Hope AMEZ Church.

Rev. Crommer, Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church, Cross Keys, will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

We hope each of you will help support these services.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Saturday, Jan. 13

5 p.m.: There will be a Relay for Life Songfest at St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God. 2 Speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem, and cry unto her, that her warfare is accomplished, that her iniquity is pardoned: for she hath received of the Lord's hand double for all her sins. 3 The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God. 4 Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain: 5 And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it. 6 The voice said, Cry. And he said, What shall I cry? All flesh is grass, and all the goodliness thereof is as the flower of the field: 7 The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: because the spirit of the Lord bloweth upon it: surely the people is grass. 8 The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever. — Isaiah 40:1-8 (KJV)