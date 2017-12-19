Yannetti to be honored Wednesday

UNION — A physician who provided medical care for the residents of two communities for more than 30 years will be honored Wednesday afternoon with an “Appreciation Celebration” at Union Medical Center.

Dr. Robert Yannetti began practicing medicine in 1985, first in the Whitmire community and then, within less than two years, the Union community as well. Over the next 32 years, Yannetti would become one of the most popular physicians in both communities, gaining the trust, support and loyalty of the residents of those communities with his devotion to and his caring for his patients.

Yannetti was forced to retire from the practice of medicine this year due to a brain tumor that was discovered after he suddenly collapsed. In an interview with The Union Times earlier this year, Yannetti said that his blood pressure had bottomed out and he lost consciousness. In addition, Yannetti said he developed pneumonia and that, together with the brain tumor, left him unable to continue his practice.

While he may no longer be practing medicine, Yannetti’s years of service to Union and Whitmire have not been forgotten and will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon.

The Union Health Care Foundation will hold an Appreciation Celebration for Yannetti Wednesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. in the Main Lobby of the Union Medical Center.

So come on out to the celebration and show your appreciation for a great physician whose dedication to his patients and the communities he served deserve to be honored and celebrated.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

