Fat Sam’s taking part in food drive

UNION — How would you like to have a free cup of tea or soda while also helping those in need?

If you would, then Fat Sam’s is the place you’ll want to be Wednesday because the restaurant is offering a free tea or soda for customers who come in and donate two cans of food to the Food Drive being conducted by the Union County High School Junior Civitan Club and the Union County High School Future Farmers of America.

The two high school groups have joined together to collect canned foods, packaged snacks, and other non-perishable food items. The goal of the collection campaign is to amass a supply of non-perishable food that can be used to help feed those in Union County and in its schools who may be going hungry. In addition, some of the donated food items may be shared with national disaster relief efforts as the need arises.

Persons who want to donate to the effort can either go to Fat Sam’s Wednesday and/or drop off donations at Room 122 at Union County High School, WBCU Radio Station, and the Mayor’s Office in the City of Union Municipal Building.

The food drive campaign will continue throughout the 2017-2018 school year. The Junior Civitans and the FFA are also seeking other businesses to assist them in their food drive.

Fat Sam’s is located at 314 Old Buffalo Road, Union, and is open from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

