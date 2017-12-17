UNION — A local teen’s efforts to help those she calls “the foundation of our community” will help make Christmas a happier time for some fortunate senior citizens.

Bailey Betenbaugh brought two boxes full of canned and other non-perishable foods to the Union County Council on Aging’s Union Senior Citizens Center Friday afternoon. The food, which Betenbaugh donated to the Council on Aging for distribution to the senior citizens it serves, is the result of a food drive she organized and lead.

”I organized a service project to collect canned goods and give to the senior citizens here,” Betenbaugh said. “Me and my family and one of my teachers, Tee Farr, made a list of projects I could do to give back to the community. I chose the senior citizens because they are the foundation of our community and I wanted to give back in this holiday season.”

Betenbaugh collected a total of 120 cans of food and 48 packs of Ramen noodles. In addition, she and her father made loaves of sour dough bread which she also donated.

The donation was welcomed by Union County Council on Aging Director Tim Black who praised Betenbaugh for caring about the senior citizens.

“It’s truly inspirational to see someone like Bailey take the initiative at this time of year to show people still care about the seniors,” Black said in accepting the donation. “Too often, young people in general get caught up in the festivities of the Christmas season and the seniors are overlooked. The seniors are the foundation of our community and it is good to see young people give back to the community.”

Black said the food donated by Betenbaugh will be divided between and distributed through the Council on Aging’s three senior citizens centers.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

