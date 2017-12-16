The gifts of the Father and the Son

Food Ministry Seeking Donations

The Potters Storehouse Food Ministry of Jonesville isasking the community, churches, businesses, and individuals for assistance to help it feed families in need this Christmas. The ministry is asking for donations of the following items:

• Turkeys

• Whole chickens

• Chicken

• Ham

• Any meats

• Canned goods

• Non-perishable food items

• Monetary donations

• Toys for children of all ages

Donations may be dropped off at The Potters Storehouse (formerly People’s Grocery), 106 South Main Street, Jonesville on Wednesday, December 20 from 10:30 a.m.-noon and Friday, December 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Persons interested in making a donation but unable to do during those hours are asked to call Minister Della Hill at 864-466-5675 to schedule a time for an after hours drop off.

Checks should be made payable to The Potters Storehouse. Checks that are mailed should be sent to The Potters Storehouse, P.O. Box 248, Jonesville, SC 29353.

Saturday, Dec. 16

1:30 p.m.: Jeter Chapel Gathering Outreach will be at Jeter Chapel AME Church.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Please come out, we will have a lot of nice goodies to give out.

Saturday, Dec. 16 & Sunday, Dec. 17

6 p.m.: Philippi Baptist Church presents Shepherds and Kings, a dramatic musical for Christmas.

Featuring Adult & J Crew Choirs with Drama Team.

Sunday, Dec. 17

2 p.m.: New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church will be celebrating Family & Friends Day.

Our speaker for this occasion will be Pastor Forest Woodard, Sr. of Wilson Chapel AME, Sharon, SC.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Sunday, Dec. 17

2:30 p.m.: James Chapel Baptist Church, 527 Pinckney Street, Carlisle, will hold Friends & Family Day.

Rev. Jonathon Bell Sr. from St. Peter Community Church, Blair, will be the speaker.

The public is invited.

Pastor Bartholomew E. Green.

Saturday, Dec. 23

11 a.m.: Woodson Chapel Baptist Church would like to invite the public to hear Sister Christanna McKissick preach her trial/initial sermon at Woodson Chapel Baptist Church in Union.

Sister McKissick is also a member of Woodson Chapel Baptist Church.

We hope to all there to support Sister Mckissick as she begins her journey with faith in God to carry His word and teachings.

Robert R. Collins, Pastor.

Sunday, Dec. 31

10:30 a.m.: Joint “Watch-Night” Services will be held at New Hope AMEZ Church.

Rev. Crommer, Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church, Cross Keys, will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

We hope each of you will help support these services.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Saturday, Jan. 13

5 p.m.: There will be a Relay for Life Songfest at St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times God gave His Only Begotten Son so that the human might have eternal salvation, but in order for that to happen the Son had to in turn give His Life, which Jesus did willingly even though it meant leaving Heaven to live for a short time on Earth and then suffer a terrible death. These two gifts, the gift of the Son by His Father and the Son's giving of His Life in accordance with His Father's will is why each and every one of us has the chance to be forgiven of our sins and enjoy eternal life in Heaven with God, Jesus, and the rest of the Heavenly Host. This is the greatest gift of Christmas, a gift given freely to each and everyone of us who are free to accept it or reject it. This Christmas think about that gift, a gift unlike any other and decide whether or not you will accept or reject it. It's a decision that will have eternal ramifications.