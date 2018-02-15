Keeping their hearts healthy

BUFFALO — Students at Buffalo Elementary School joined several schools and local businesses on National Wear Red Day on February 2 and helped paint the town red!

February is Heart Awareness Month and Friday, Feb. 2 was National Wear Red Day, two events designed to raise public awareness of the threat heart disease poses to women. Both are promoted by the “Go Red for Women Campaign” and the American Heart Association which urged people to wear red on Feb. 2 and recruited businesses and other organizations to participate in the “Paint The Town Red Project” which will be held throughout February.

Among those participating National Wear Red Day, the Paint the Town Red Project, and Heart Awareness Month are the students at Buffalo Elementary School.

In a statement released this past week, Buffalo Elementary announced that it had “joined in to help support organizations such as the National Heart Association and Jump Rope for Heart to learn about how to have healthy hearts. Teachers and staff worked together to educate the students about the different ways they can keep their hearts healthy as they are growing.”

The press release states that “the desire of BES was to help by conducting several fundraisers to help organizations and raise local awareness about the effects of heart disease and the importance of having healthy hearts. Students, faculty and staff were able to raise $542.80 to donate toward this effort.”

Congratulations to the students and staff of Buffalo Elementary School for their participation in National Wear Red Day, the Paint The Town Red Project, and Heart Awareness Month and their support of the fight against heart disease in women. They are doing their part and they have a set a good example for the rest of us to do our part and get involved in this effort to change the following grim statistics:

• A woman dies of heart disease every 80 seconds.

• Heart disease and stroke kill one in three women in the U.S., yet 80 percent of cardievents may be prevented.

• Cardiovascular diseases and stroke kill around 16 women every day in South Carolina.

• An estimated 44 million women in the U.S. are affected by cardiovascular diseases.

• 90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease, yet only one in five American women believe that heart disease is her greatest health threat.

• Women comprise only 24 percent of participants in all heart-related studies.

• Women are less likely to call 911 for themselves when experiencing symptoms of a heart attack than they are if someone else were having a heart attack.

• Only 36 percent of African-American women and 34 percent of Hispanic women know that heart disease is their greatest health risk, compared with 65 percent of Caucasian women.

By taking part in National Wear Red Day, the Paint The Town Red Project, and Heart Awareness Month the students and faculty of Buffalo Elementary School are joining forces with the American Heart Association and the Go Red For Women Campaign to change all of this and help prevent these many preventable deaths. Lets all join in and help them do just that.

For more information about how you can help contact the American Heart Association at 864-605-7223 or contact Melissa Youngblood at 864-429-1702 or 864-426-5008 or email myoungblood@cityofunion.org.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School wore red on Friday, Feb. 2 in recognition of National Wear Red Day. February is Heart Awareness Month and National Wear Red Day and the Paint The Town Red Project are designed to help promote public awareness of the threat heart disease poses to women. At Buffalo Elementary, students and faculty raised $542.80 to contribute to the fight against heart disease. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_National-Wear-Red-Day-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School wore red on Friday, Feb. 2 in recognition of National Wear Red Day. February is Heart Awareness Month and National Wear Red Day and the Paint The Town Red Project are designed to help promote public awareness of the threat heart disease poses to women. At Buffalo Elementary, students and faculty raised $542.80 to contribute to the fight against heart disease. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School This little girl was one of the many students at Buffalo Elementary School to take part in National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 2. February is Heart Awareness Month and National Wear Red Day and the Paint The Town Red Project are designed to help promote public awareness of the threat heart disease poses to women. At Buffalo Elementary, students and faculty raised $542.80 to contribute to the fight against heart disease. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_National-Wear-Red-Day-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School This little girl was one of the many students at Buffalo Elementary School to take part in National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 2. February is Heart Awareness Month and National Wear Red Day and the Paint The Town Red Project are designed to help promote public awareness of the threat heart disease poses to women. At Buffalo Elementary, students and faculty raised $542.80 to contribute to the fight against heart disease. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School wore red on Friday, Feb. 2 in recognition of National Wear Red Day. February is Heart Awareness Month and National Wear Red Day and the Paint The Town Red Project are designed to help promote public awareness of the threat heart disease poses to women. At Buffalo Elementary, students and faculty raised $542.80 to contribute to the fight against heart disease. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_National-Wear-Red-Day-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School wore red on Friday, Feb. 2 in recognition of National Wear Red Day. February is Heart Awareness Month and National Wear Red Day and the Paint The Town Red Project are designed to help promote public awareness of the threat heart disease poses to women. At Buffalo Elementary, students and faculty raised $542.80 to contribute to the fight against heart disease.

National Wear Red Day at Buffalo Elementary