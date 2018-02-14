One donor can save three lives

UNION — The Union County Office of the SC Department of Juvenile Justice office is giving the people of Union County the opportunity to save three lives each and also receive a Walmart gift card for doing so.

A flier publicizing the event states that this Friday (Feb. 16), the DJJ office in Union will hold a “Restoring Carolina” Blood Drive in cooperation with The Blood Connection. The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the DJJ office at 200 South Mountain Street, Union.

Restoring Carolina is an event sponsored by DJJ offices in each of South Carolina’s 46 counties. Each DJJ office gets to choose what their event will be. The goal of the events is to to get the DJJ more involved with the community by doing something that will benefit the community.

Friday’s blood drive will be the second blood drive the Union DJJ office has held in cooperation with The Blood Connection as part of Restoring Carolina. In November 2017, the DJJ Union office and The Blood Connection held a blood drive that had as its goal the collection of 22 units of blood. It ended up raising 24 units, enough to save as many as 72 lives as each individual unit can save up to three lives.

Of the 24 people who donated blood in November, 13 were first-time donors.

With the success of the November blood drive in terms of both blood donated and turnout of first-time donors, Union County DJJ Director Ashley Campbell said The Blood Connection was pleased and wanted the DJJ Union office to sponsor a second one.

That second blood drive is Friday and persons who want to donate blood must bring with them either a TBC donor card or photographic identification in order to do so. Donors will each receive a $10 Walmart gift card along with the knowledge that they may help save as many as three lives with their donation.

The Blood Connection

While sponsored by the DJJ office, Friday’s blood drive will actually be conducted by the “The Blood Connection,” which is described by its website (thebloodconnection.org) as the “largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region.”

The website states that “someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, and one in ten patients entering a hospital will need blood. Over 500 people need to donate every day to meet the daily needs of the hospitals we serve and be prepared for emergencies. In order to collect the units needed, The Blood Connection must screen between 550-600 people a day for blood, platelet, plasma and double red cell units. Blood is good for only 42 days, so donors are needed every day to ensure a stable blood supply.”

To ensure that stable blood supply — and the saving of lives made possible by that supply — The Blood Connection relies on the support it receives from the community.

This is spelled out in a letter on the website from Delisa K. English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection, who writes that “more than 4.5 million lives are saved each year by a single, selfless act — donating blood. In fact, just one pint of blood can help save up to three lives. Every minute of every day, someone will need blood. Because of your support, The Blood Connection is able to make vital connections that save lives in our communities.”

