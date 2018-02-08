Land of Smiles® at Lockhart School

LOCKHART — Delta Dental of South Carolina’s Tooth Wizard and its popular Land of Smiles® program are on the road again, taking the crusade for healthy teeth to more than 39,000 youngsters at 148 elementary schools across the state. The touring educational program teaches kids in kindergarten through third grade how to take great care of their growing smiles. Most recently, Delta Dental of South Carolina’s Tooth Wizard and PlaqueMan performed in the fun-filled Land of Smiles® show for more than 70 children from Lockhart School.

The captivating characters invite student volunteers from the audience to participate in the interactive performance. Youngsters help demonstrate the art of brushing, flossing and rinsing with mouthwash under a surprise bucket of swishing streamers. The pair’s antics inspire the children to brush and floss properly and visit Tooth Wizard’s best friend, the dentist.

During the show, kids learn tips to help keep their teeth and bodies healthy:

• Brush twice daily for two minutes, using a fluoride toothpaste

• Floss once daily to remove plaque, a major cause of both tooth decay and gum disease

• Eat a healthy diet and limit sugary foods and drinks

• Drink tap water (preferably fluoridated) instead of sugary sports drinks, sodas or fruit juices

• Get regular dental checkups, and

• Exercise daily

After the show, each child receives a “smile bag” from Delta Dental, packed with a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, an educational coloring sheet and a mirror decal, reminding them to brush twice daily.

To expand upon and reinforce the lessons from the live performance, Delta Dental of South Carolina has enhanced its complimentary, leave-behind curriculum kit for educators with new video episodes on DVD, featuring vibrant digital animation to engage kids in the classroom. The videos and corresponding lesson worksheets take youngsters on a six-part journey, following Tooth Wizard on his adventures through the Land of Smiles®, as he battles his arch enemy PlaqueMan for the health of teeth everywhere. Along the way, kids learn what to do to keep their smiles healthy and strong for a lifetime. The video episodes and worksheets can also be viewed at www.LandofSmilesProgram.org.

Parents who are interested in having the Land of Smiles® show performed at the South Carolina school that their child attends can ask their child’s teacher, school nurse or principal to visit www.LandofSmilesProgram.org, or call 888-383-0008.

To learn more about Delta Dental of South Carolina, visit www.DeltaDentalSC.com. Helpful oral health news and information is also available on the company’s website, as well as on Facebook and Twitter @DeltaDentalSC.

