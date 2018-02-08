New Sports Medicine location opens

SPARTANBURG — From football to baseball to ski racing, Stephen Kana, MD, has been active all his life. And this activity came with its fair share of injuries in his early years.

“I had several injuries, and I got to know my doctors who took care of me,” said Dr. Kana, who is now also a sports medicine orthopaedist.

Dr. Kana is still active, just like his patients, and enjoys running, biking, skiing and golfing. His passion is also helping student athletes and weekend warriors get back in the game after an injury.

Dr. Kana has practiced medicine for 30 years and worked in Upstate South Carolina for more than 20 years. He recently joined Spartanburg Regional’s Sports Medicine Institute team as an orthopaedic surgeon, where he concentrates on knee, shoulder and elbow injuries.

Orthopaedics combines several of Dr. Kana’s interests.

“I enjoy carpentry and woodworking, and orthopaedics is similar to that,” he said. “It combines my love of engineering, carpentry and medicine.”

Sports medicine isn’t just for the high school or college athlete. Dr. Kana works with “weekend warriors and everyday folks” to get them back to their active lifestyles: whether it’s jogging or gardening.

Dr. Kana will see patients at the Sports Medicine Institute’s new location in the North Grove Medical Park in Spartanburg, alongside orthopaedist J.D. McDermott, MD.

Sports Medicine Institute — North Grove is the second Sports Medicine Institute office, in addition to the location at the Upward Star Center.

“We are now able to offer sports medicine services to an even broader community,” said Lori Winkles, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System vice president of professional services.

Sports Medicine Insitute – North Grove is located at 1330 Boiling Springs Road in Spartanburg, SC. To make an appointment, call 864-560-BONE.

About Dr. Kana

Dr. Kana received his medical degree from Georgetown University. He performed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Georgetown University Medical Center and his sports medicine fellowship at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Inglewood, Calif.

