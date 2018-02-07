SRHS activities in February

SPARTANBURG — Don’t miss Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s February events. This month, join us for a free hernia screening, grief support groups, and yoga for cancer survivors.

Tai Chi For Cancer Survivors

Tuesdays in February, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health education room

Cancer patients and survivors learn how to improve balance, breathing and relaxation. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

Yoga For Cancer Survivors

Thursdays in February, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health education room

Our registered yoga instructor teaches cancer patients and survivors to relax mind and body with gentle yoga. Beginners and those with yoga experience are welcome. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

Healthy And Balanced

Mondays in Feb., 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute — Spartanburg

Maintaining a healthy weight, consuming a nutrient rich diet, and engaging in regular physical activity after the completion of cancer treatment can be challenging. With the proper tools and support you can find your healthy balance while achieving your weight loss and physical activity goals! Join us weekly and work towards being healthy and balanced. To register for this event, call 864-560-7618..

Mobile Mammography

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Pacolet, Thursday, Feb. 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Peachview, Monday, Feb. 12, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Immediate Care Center — Gaffney, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Inman, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Schedule your mammogram where you live. Visit the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health Mobile Mammography unit at a location near you. Early detection saves lives. Experts at the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health encourage all women over 40 to receive an annual mammogram — or earlier if recommended by your doctor because of your health history. Call 864-560-7777 to schedule your screening mammogram.

Stay Active & Independent For Life (SAIL)

Thursdays, Feb. 15 and 22, 9-10 a.m.

Cleveland Park Events Center

Tuesdays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Fridays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Elite Senior Day Center

Join us for a one-hour strength, balance and fitness class for older adults designed to increase strength and balance, keeping you active and independent. Registration is not required for this free class, which includes exercises and a workbook.

Prepared: A Maternity Tour

Monday, Feb. 19, 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower lobby

This guided tour provides expectant parents an opportunity to become familiar with the Labor and Delivery unit, as well as the Mother/Baby units at Spartanburg Medical Center. All questions are welcomed. If you are attending Childbirth class or Birth Basics class with us, you do not need to register for a separate tour. These classes include a tour of maternity areas. Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

Table for Two

Wednesdays, Feb. 14, 21 and 28, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Table for Two is a free casual gathering for breastfeeding mothers and their baby to meet other mothers, discuss concerns and learn tips on breastfeeding and life with a new baby. Attendance is encouraged after your baby is two weeks old. The gathering is designed to be supportive, welcoming and casual, so come as you are and attend when you can! Call 864-560-2297 for more information.

Prepared Parents: Infant Care

Thursday, Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Designed to prepare expectant parents for their baby’s impending arrival, this class teaches routine care for a newborn baby. Topics include: breastfeeding, diapering, bathing, medial and safety information, as well as many other tips. There is even a time for hands-on practice to help you feel more comfortable in your exciting new role as mom and dad. This class is co-taught by one of our local pediatricians and a perinatal educator. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) for more information.

Prepared Childbirth

Saturday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Learn everything you need to know about the childbirth process and the options available to you during pregnancy, and labor and delivery. Let us give you the information you need to reduce your anxiety and help you have a more positive birth experience. Prepared Childbirth is a comprehensive, fact-based and fun class, covering a wide variety of topics pertaining to your baby’s birthday. It is suggested that you attend this class six to 12 weeks prior to your due date. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) for more information.

CPR Saturday

Saturday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

WestGate Mall, Spartanburg

Learn how to be a life saver with this free, hands-only CPR class. Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in America and immediate CPR can double your chance of survival. Hands-only CPR was developed so that bystanders could feel comfortable reacting quickly in a crisis. Hands-only CPR is easy and anyone can do it. Registration is not required for this free event. This class is not intended for school or job requirements.

Red Shoe Luncheon

Monday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fogartie Hall, First Presbyterian Church, Spartanburg

Join us at the Annual Red Shoe Luncheon to hear about the new and innovative heart procedures offered at Spartanburg Medical Center. Learn how these new procedures change the future of heart care from Bob Brown, director of Outpatient Cardiology. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Heart and don’t forget to wear your red shoes as we kick up our heels for heart health!

Prepared Childbirth — Two Week Series

Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Join us for this two week series that helps women understand the process of labor and delivery, signs of labor, breathing and relaxation techniques, cesarean birth, skin-to-skin contact, and newborn and postpartum care. The class includes a film of actual deliveries and a tour of the Labor and Delivery area and Mother/Baby rooms. It is suggested that you attend this class six to 12 weeks prior to your due date. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) for more information.

Uplift Support Group

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6-7 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free support group, led by a clinical therapist, is offered to all pre- and post-surgical weight loss patients in the Upstate. The goal is to build a strong support system for patients prior to surgery that promotes healthy lifestyle changes and behavior modifications that patients can build upon after surgery. No registration is necessary. Call 864-560-7070 for more information.

Weight Loss Surgery Information Seminar

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free class covers detailed information about gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and Lap-Band weight loss surgery. Since the beginning of our program in 2003, we have performed more than 2,300 weight loss surgeries. Call 864-560-7070 for more information.

Prepared Siblings

Thursday, Feb. 15, 3-4 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This fun and interactive class introduces brothers and sisters to the change they can expect when their sibling is born. Soon-to-be big brothers and sisters between 3 and 12 years old will learn about new babies, their new role as a big brother or sister and how they can help at home. A tour of the Labor and Delivery unit will help ease their apprehension about the big day. Children may bring their favorite doll or toy for a diaper demo. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) for more information.

Prepared Breastfeeding

Thursday, Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This two-hour class will help you get a healthy start to breastfeeding your newborn. You will learn about milk production, feeding cues, latching techniques, milk storage and problem-solving tips for successful breastfeeding. This class is taught by a Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC). Please feel free to bring your spouse or support person. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) for more information.

Prepared Parents: Infant CPR

Saturday, Feb. 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This non-certification Infant CPR class is designed specifically for expectant parents. Our essential hands-on class provides the skills and confidence to turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one. Come gain the confidence, skills and knowledge essential to saving an infant’s life. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) for more information.

Healthy Hearts

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 12-1 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

Join Joseph E. Mobley, MD, and learn what it takes to have a healthy heart. A healthy lunch is provided at this free event, but registration is required. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Heart or call 864-849-9130.

Pelham Carb Counters

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 5-6 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building community room

This free support group is intended for people currently living with diabetes or who are at high risk of developing the disease. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. Registration is not required. Call 864-849-9339.

Diabetes Self-Management Education

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building community room

Diabetes affects every organ in the body and Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education can help you learn to manage it. Participants in this program receive a free blood glucose meter and diabetes reference book. You must have a physician’s referral to participate, and insurance will be filed for the program’s cost. Call 864-560-6465 for more information.

Heart Matters Support Group

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church — Spartanburg

Held in the William L. Arthur Center at First Presbyterian Church, Heart Matters is a support group for women living with or at risk of heart disease. Lunch and monthly programs are provided. Call 864-560-8185 for more information.

Grief Support Group

Thursday, Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Regional Hospice House

Grief support groups provide a safe and supportive environment to talk about thoughts and feelings, and to find support after the loss of a loved one. There is no fee, but registration is required. Click on the link above to register or call 864-560-3856 for more information.

