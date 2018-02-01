WSPA broadcasting live from Union on Friday

UNION — WSPA Channel 7 will be broadcasting live from Main Street Junction this Friday (Feb. 2) for National Wear Red Day in honor of Heart Month. The live segments will air on Channel 7’s Daybreak morning show at the following times and feature the following individuals and institutions:

• 4:50 a.m. — City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson will present the city’s National Wear Red Day proclamation.

• 5:20 a.m. — Melissa Youngblood, Union County Spokeswoman for the the 2017-2018 Go Red for Women Campaign, will speak about the “Paint the Town Red Project” in Union and being a heart attack survivor.

• 5:50 a.m. — Donya Sumner will talk about losing her mother to heart disease.

• 6:20 a.m. — Toccoa Switzer of the Piedmont Physic Garden will talk about their Heart Healthy Workshop on Saturday, February 24.

• 6:50 a.m. — Union County High School teacher Jeff Stepp will talk about his heart issues including having open heart surgery. This segment will also feature the UCHS cheerleaders.

• 7:15 a.m. — Foster Park Elementary School teacher Amy Truitt will talk about a special study her class is doing about Jim Dine, a heart specialist, and also about a special healthy choices arts night at the school later this month; and Monarch Elementary School teacher Kelli Shugart who will be talking about several activities the school has been doing this week for Heart Awareness Month.

• 7:45 a.m. — Jean Capps will talk about the decorations her business, Shear Class Styling Salon, has put up for the Paint The Town Red Project; about her church having a wear red day this past Sunday; and about a cousin she lost to a heart attack and some special friends she recently lost.

• 8:15 a.m. — Jay Allen of Midway BBQ will talk about a heart healthy dish offered by the restaurant.

• 8:45 a.m. — Ashley Campbell and Kathy Youngblood of the Union County Department of Juvenile Justice who will be talking about what they are doing and their personal connections to heart attack and stroke.

In addition to these live segments, WSPA will be airing Youngblood’s story of being a heart attack survivor several times throughout the day.

Youngblood, Media Information Technology Director of The Union Connection Cable Channel 192, suffered a heart attack on Sept. 14, 2015 and a second one on Oct. 18, 2016.

Her experience as the victim of heart attack and her life since then has lead to Youngblood to join in the efforts of the “Go Red for Women Campaign” and the American Heart Association to promote public awareness of the threat heart disease poses to women. Their efforts include Paint The Town Red in which businesses and other organizations decorate their storefronts in recognition of Heart Month and National Wear Red Day which is Friday and on which the public is urged to wear red to symbolize their support of the fight agains heart disease in women.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The storefront window of Economy Office Supply on Main Street in downtown Union is one of the many storefronts of businesses and other organizations in the downtown area decorated in honor of National Wear Red Day (Friday, Feb. 2) and Heart Awareness Month (February). WSPA Channel 7 will be broadcasting live from Union throughout National Wear Red Day, presenting interviews with local residents about what they are doing in celebration of Wear Red Day and Heart Awareness Month and/or their personal experiences with heart disease. National Wear Red Day and Heart Awareness Month promote public awareness of heart disease and the threat it poses to women.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

