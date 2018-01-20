SRHS implements flu restrictions

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is requesting that, for the health of our patients and community, visitors voluntarily stay away from the hospital.
The healthcare system requests this as a precaution against the spread of influenza, and for everyone’s health and safety.
“Our goal is to have friends and family make appropriate and informed decisions,” said Christopher Lombardozzi, MD, chief medical officer of quality for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Please use your best judgement while planning a visit.”
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System recommends:
• Anyone with flu-like symptoms is asked not to visit within the hospital. These symptoms include: fever, nausea, breathing difficulty, general achiness.
• People in the following categories should visit only if absolutely necessary:
— Pregnant women
— Those with weakened immune systems
— Those with lung conditions or breathing difficulties
— Children under the age of 18 and older adults
Consider visiting your primary care doctor or an immediate care center if you are sick and need medical attention. The Emergency Center is not the appropriate place to be seen for flu symptoms unless you fall under the following categories:
• People younger than 2 years old and older than 65 years old
• Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)
• Nursing home and long-term care facility residents
• Multiple chronic conditions, such as heart disease and blood disorders.
If you are having flu symptoms, you can find an Immediate Care Center location:
Immediate Care Center — Eastside
1200 E. Main St., Suite 12
Spartanburg, SC 29307
864-560-9260
Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Immediate Care Center — Gaffney
840 West Floyd Baker Blvd.
Gaffney, SC 29341
864-489-3300
Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Immediate Care Center — Pelham
3611 Pelham Road
Greenville, SC 29615
864-530-3500
Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Immediate Care Center — Westside
151 Peachwood Centre Drive
Spartanburg, SC 29301
864-560-9627
Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Find a primary care physician at [MedicalGroupOfTheCarolinas.com]MedicalGroupOfTheCarolinas.com