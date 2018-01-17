Wear red and speak red Feb. 2

UNION — The citizens of the City of Union are being asked to support women and the fight against heart disease by “wearing red and speaking red” on February 2.

February is Heart Awareness Month and Friday, February 2, is National Wear Red Day. Heart Awareness Month and National Wear Red Day are part of the efforts of the “Go Red for Women Passion Committee” and the American Heart Association to publicize the threat heart disease poses to women.

In support of that effort, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson has issued the following proclamation:

Whereas, Heart disease and stroke kill one in three women in the U.S., yet 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented; and

Whereas, cardiovascular diseases and stroke kill around 16 women every day in South Carolina; and

Whereas, an estimated 44 million women in the U.S. are affected by cardiovascular diseases; and

Whereas, ninety percent of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease, yet only one in five American women believe that heart disease is her greatest health threat;

Whereas, women comprise only 24 percent of participants in all heart-related studies, and

Whereas, women are less likely to call 911 for themselves when experiencing symptoms of a heart attack than they are if someone else were having a heart attack; and

Whereas, only 36% of African-American women and 34% of Hispanic women know that heart disease is their greatest health risk, compared with 65% of Caucasian women; and

Whereas, women involved with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement live healthier lives, and nearly ninety percent have made at least one healthy behavior change; and

Whereas, Go Red for Women encourages women to take charge of their health and schedule a Well-Woman visit to learn about health status and risk for diseases; and

Whereas, Go Red for Women is asking all American to Go Red by wearing red and speaking red.

• Get your numbers — ask your doctor to check your blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose.

• Own your lifestyle — stop smoking, lose weight, be physically active and eat healthy.

• Raise your voice — advocate for more women-related research and education.

• Educate your family — make healthy food choices for you and your family, and teach your kids the importance of staying active.

• Donate — show your support with a donation of time or money.

Now, Therefore, I Mayor Harold E. Thompson in recognition of the importance of the ongoing fight against heart disease and stroke, do hereby proclaim Friday, February 2, 2018 to be

National Wear Red Day

in the City of Union and urge all citizens to show their support for women and the fight against heart disease by commemorating this day by the wearing of the color red. By increasing awareness, speaking up about heart disease, and empowering women to reduce their risk for cardiovascular disease, we can save thousands of lives each year.

“Paint The Town Red”

In addition to asking everyone to wear and talk red on Feb. 2, the Go Red for Women Passion Committee” and the American Heart Association are asking the businesses and other organizations of Union County to participate in the “Paint The Town Red” project during February. In Paint The Town Red, participants decorate their windows with red dresses and hearts throughout February to promote awareness of heart health issues, especially heart disease in women. In addition to publicizing the danger heart disease and stroke pose for women, participants in Paint The Town Red can also be entered into a contest to see which one did the best job painting the town red. The winner will receive the title of “Best Go Red Window” and will be presented with a gift basket.

This will be the second year Union County businesses and organizations are being asked to take part in Paint The Town Red. In 2017, the SCWorks Office on Main Street in downtown Union not only participated in the project, but won the contest by decorating its windows with fliers about heart disease and heart attacks, red clothing items, and Go Red clings that are the symbol of the Go Red for Women Campaign.

Leading the local effort is Melissa Youngblood, known around Union as the face of The Union Connection Channel 192, who is herself a heart attack survivor. Youngblood is one of 11 spokeswomen 2017-18 Go Red for Women Campaign in the Upstate. She has asked that those who wear red on February 2 and take photos of themselves in red clothing and put their photos on social media refer them to the campaign’s following hashtags: #goredunionsc and #goredupstate.

For more information about National Wear Red Day and Paint The Town Red contact the American Heart Association at 864-605-7223 or contact Melissa Youngblood at 429-1702 or 426-5008 or email myoungblood@cityofunion.org.

For ’National Wear Red Day’ in Union

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

