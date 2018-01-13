Union County YMCA — 2018 outlook

UNION COUNTY — The Union County YMCA is starting off 2018 with a new floor, new exercise equipment, and a new CEO.

In a statement released Thursday, the YMCA Board of Directors announced the changes that have taken and are taking place at the YMCA which is located 106 Lakeside Drive, Union.

New Floor, New Equipment

The Union County YMCA Staff and Volunteers have been very busy the past couple of weeks. While that unfortunately required us being closed for a few days, we hope that you will feel your patience with us has paid off once you come visit us in 2018.

The new floor has been installed in our fitness center along with more new equipment! Through the generous support and diligent work of our community, members, staff, and corporate sponsors, we have been able to upgrade our cardio and strength equipment over the past few months.

We hope that you will stop by and see the many changes we have made in our fitness center to offer a better workout experience for our members.

New CEO

2018 will also be a year of changes in other areas of the YMCA.

As you may have heard, Scott Sandor, our current CEO, has accepted the position of CEO at the Newberry YMCA. Scott has been a great asset to Union County and our YMCA over the past 10 years serving on several boards and volunteering in many charitable causes to support those in our community. His service will be missed both in the YMCA and around Union, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Obviously, Scott’s departure leaves a large void at a YMCA with such a small full-time staff. Over the past couple months, the Board of Directors has conducted multiple meetings to discuss what the best options would be moving forward for the Union YMCA and our community. After much thought and consideration, we are excited to announce that we have selected our next CEO.

She comes with 26 years of business experience, coupled with 12 years of YMCA experience, and a passion for the YMCA and Union that we felt could not be matched. She is already very familiar with the day-to-day operations of the Union YMCA and has strong ties in and around the community. We believe that she will use her business background and heart for Union to accomplish great things for our local YMCA for years to come. And it is these reasons, along with many more, that we are excited to announce that effective Monday, January 15, April Hall will be the new CEO of the Union County YMCA.

We hope that you will rally behind the Board, our members, and others in our community to support April and the YMCA as we look for ways to better serve more people in Union through the YMCA’s mission of Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility. The Union County Family YMCA has been here since 1987 and we would like to see it continue to thrive by increasing membership, strengthening our current partnerships, and forming new ones in 2018.

For more information about the Union County YMCA and the services it offers the people of Union County call 864-427-0668.

Photo courtesy of the Union County YMCA The Union County YMCA is starting off 2018 with a new floor and new equipment in its fitness center. The YMCA has upgraded its cardio and strength equipment in the months leading up to the new year. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_YMCA-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County YMCA The Union County YMCA is starting off 2018 with a new floor and new equipment in its fitness center. The YMCA has upgraded its cardio and strength equipment in the months leading up to the new year. Photo courtesy of the Union County YMCA The Union County YMCA is starting off 2018 with a new floor and new equipment in its fitness center. The YMCA has upgraded its cardio and strength equipment in the months leading up to the new year. In addition, the YMCA has a new CEO, April Hall who will succeed Scott Sandor who is leaving to become the CEO for the Newberry YMCA. Hall will begin her duties as CEO on Monday (January 15). http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_YMCA-2.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County YMCA The Union County YMCA is starting off 2018 with a new floor and new equipment in its fitness center. The YMCA has upgraded its cardio and strength equipment in the months leading up to the new year. In addition, the YMCA has a new CEO, April Hall who will succeed Scott Sandor who is leaving to become the CEO for the Newberry YMCA. Hall will begin her duties as CEO on Monday (January 15).

New floor, new equipment, new CEO