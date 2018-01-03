SMC announces New Year’s baby

SPARTANBURG — Sometimes being late can make you early, so early in fact that you’re first, and that’s certainly the case with the New Year’s baby born at Spartanburg Medical Center.

In a statement released released Monday evening, Spartanburg Regional Medical Center announced “the arrival of our New Year’s Baby, Madilyn Ray Flowers.”

The press release states that “Madilyn Ray Flowers was finally ready for her debut at Spartanburg Medical Center, but she made sure all eyes were on her. Born on New Year’s Day at 2:08 p.m. weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz. at 21 and a half inches long, Maddy is four days past her due date.”

Madilyn’s parents are Michelle and Travis Flower, both of whom are 26-year-old residents of Roebuck. The press release states that they Madilyn’s parent and her big brother Eli are all excited that Madilyn has finally arrived.

“I was hoping for a Christmas baby but New Year’s is just as good,” said Travis.

The press release states that “after a great pregnancy, Michelle a stay-at-home mom went into labor on New Year’s Eve around 6 p.m. and made her way to the hospital at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day. Both she and Maddy are doing wonderfully and ready for the New Year!“

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System New Year's baby Madilyn Ray Flowers seems quite nonchalant about getting her picture taken just hours after she was born at Spartanburg Medical Center. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Michelle and Travis Flowers smile for the camera as they get their picture taken with their daughter Madilyn Ray who was born at Spartanburg Medical Center on New Year's Day.

