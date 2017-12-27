‘Healing Gardens’ workshop at PPG

UNION — “Go outside and play. The fresh air will do you some good.” There’s a high probability that your parents or grandparents preached these words to you as a child. At the time, you may have rolled your eyes. But guess what? They were right.

E. O Wilson, author of Biophilia, says that humans are genetically hardwired to connect with other forms of life. Specifically, he says we are naturally attracted to the green hues of plants and blues of water as opposed to the grays of concrete and other unnatural materials.

Research shows that exposure to nature not only relieves anxiety and depression. but that it helps reduce hypertension as well as respiratory tract and cardiovascular illnesses. One study by Dr. Roger Ulrich from Texas A & M found that hospital patients whose windows overlooked trees and gardens recovered faster than those whose windows faced brick walls

Therefore, it is no surprise that many healthcare facilities such as cancer clinics, nursing homes and rehabilitation hospitals contain healing gardens. These spaces inspire and give peace not only to patients but also to caregivers.

Dr. Ellen Vincent, horticulture professor of Clemson University concurs that healing gardens provide opportunities for physical and psychological restoration. And on Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m.-noon, Vincent will lead a workshop at the the Piedmont Physic Garden at 301 E. South Street in Union, SC entitled “Healing Gardens.” General Admission is $20.

The “Healing Gardens” workshop will explore contemporary and historic healing places in order to better understand why we are drawn to specific places at eventful times. Theory and research will be presented to help understand both the design and use of healing gardens.

Vincent says, “Healing gardens have ancient roots that never go out of fashion. In this workshop, we will look at the multiple dimensions of design and experience in order to understand why we seek and react to these important places.”

Vincent received her PhD in environmental design and planning from Clemson and currently teaches undergraduate and graduate interdisciplinary courses in sustainable landscape garden design, horticulture and “landscapes+health.”

When asked when she first became interested in the subject of healing gardens, Vincent says “I’ve have always been drawn to outdoor spaces; I can feel my body and mind relax. Discovering research and conducting it myself are rewarding ways of understanding an intuitive and ancient notion that nature is healing.”

To reserve your spot for the “Healing Gardens” workshop, please call 864-427-2556 or go online to our website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org and register on our EVENTS page by clicking on the green button. You can also send a check for $20 to the Piedmont Physic Garden PO Box 603 Union, SC 29379. Please make checks payable to the Piedmont Physic Garden. We look forward to seeing you!

