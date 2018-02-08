Find out how ‘Food Is Fuel’

UNION — Maybe it’s time for a different relationship with food — one that reminds us why we need food in the first place.

Learn the real role of food at “Food Is Fuel,” a workshop presented by Piedmont Physic Garden Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m.-noon.

For many, food is complicated. Food choices, quantities and the timing of consumption are often based on emotional needs like boredom, cravings and socializing.

In reality, the quality of the foods we consume have a direct impact on energy levels, health and much more. “Food Is Fuel” will be led by Kerri Stewart, a registered dietitian, and Lori Boyd, a registered nurse. Both agree that increasing your intake of foods that fuel can increase energy, maximize health and prevent and/or reverse chronic disease.

Stewart works in the Heart Resource Center at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a bachelor’s degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics. She completed an internship in dietetics at DHEC and worked at Lexington Medical Center to gain experience in the clinical, food service, and outpatient fields prior to relocating to Spartanburg.

“I have a passion for heart health and have always preached prevention through use of food as medicine,” she said. “Food is meant to be fun, stress-free, and nourishing.”

Boyd has been a nurse since 1978 and has worked in many areas, but has found her niche in her latest role as the Coordinator for the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center. Through research, Boyd has found numerous correlations between plant-based nutrition and the prevention of chronic disease. A staunch patient advocate, she spreads a message of personal responsibility and empowerment to live longer and healthier lives.

General admission is $20. Discounts apply for garden members. To reserve your spot, call us at 864-427-2556 or register via our Events page on our website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org. You can also send a check made payable to the Piedmont Physic Garden to the Piedmont Physic Garden PO 603 Union, SC 29379.

Founded in 2014, the Piedmont Physic Garden is a nonprofit botanical garden in Union, South Carolina. PPG was inspired by London’s Chelsea Physic Garden with the mission of exhibiting the medicinal, cultural, economic and environmental importance of plants to the people of Union County and the surrounding Piedmont region of South Carolina

Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Registered Dietician Kerri Stewart and Registered Nurse Lori Boyd will lead the “Food Is Fuel” Workshop at the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m.-noon. The workshop will look at how the food you eat can increase your energy, maximize your health, and prevent and even reverse chronic disease. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Lori-Boyd.jpeg Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Registered Dietician Kerri Stewart and Registered Nurse Lori Boyd will lead the “Food Is Fuel” Workshop at the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m.-noon. The workshop will look at how the food you eat can increase your energy, maximize your health, and prevent and even reverse chronic disease.

At the Piedmont Physic Garden Feb.24